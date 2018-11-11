News in Brief: Mimi Mefo’s statements following her release from detention [+video]

A video featuring Mimi Mefo after being released from the Douala central prison following a brief detention for alleged dissemination of fake news, likely to harm public authorities or national cohesion.
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR MIMI
They don’t give Nobel price to people who support terrorist
Have you ever heard of the name Yasser Arafat if I may ask????????????????
In 1994, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin, for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East.
Yasser Arafat did not only supported terrorists but he was the God-father of PLO terrorists.
MIMI will one day also receive the Nobel Peace Prize for exposing the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by LRC terrorists in SC.
did not ……support……
MIMI is Anglophone because one of her parents originated from SC.
“Originaire du département de la Mifi dans la région de l’Ouest, précisément de Baleng de part son père, et de Bali Nyongha, dans la région du Nord-Ouest du Cameroun de part sa mère”.
This information, therefore, puts to rest the doubts about her Anglophone-ness by apologists of the evil junta on this forum. She is not an Anglophone because she is proficient in the English language. She is Anglophone because the mother comes from SC.
As a corollary, the twins of Chantal Biya, Frank and Patrick Hertz, are also Anglophones. Their Father, Churchill Ambe Che, is from Bafut, SC
“Elle y travaille pendant un an avant de rejoindre le bureau anglais de la télévision et de la radio Equinoxe à Douala.
À la télévision et à la radio Equinoxe, Mimi a assumé différentes responsabilités, telles que la présentation des informations télévisées et radiophoniques, la réalisation de reportages sur le terrain, la représentation du groupe dans certaines activités sociales et humanitaires.
Depuis plus de quatre ans, elle a réalisé de nombreuses autres enquêtes, notamment dans la crise Anglophone”.
Of course, Mimi was arrested and humiliated because she is Anglophone.
Ernest Obama has reported worse things on VISION4. However, nothing happened to him.
CrTv francophones reporters have disseminated countless FAKE NEWS. Nothing happened to them.
ARE WE REALLY TOGETHER ????
**** BIODATA – MIMI ****
“Originaire du département de la Mifi dans la région de l’Ouest, précisément de Baleng de part son père, et de Bali Nyongha, dans la région du Nord-Ouest du Cameroun de part sa mère, Mimi Mefo Takambou est une passionnée de chant et de danse puisque ayant été Majorette durant ses années de lycée.
Après son GCE A à Bali Nyongha, Mimi s’inscrit au département de « journalism and mass communication » à l’Université de Buea, où elle obtient un Bachelor en journalisme en 2011. Diplôme qui va lui permettre d’accéder au monde professionnel.
Immédiatement après avoir obtenu son diplôme de l’Université de Buea, elle choisi de travailler avec HI TV dans la région du Sud-Ouest de Buea. “
Normaly the editor would be hauled in ,evidence given that the news was wrong and the said editor would be obbliged to pay for print or announcements of an apology and evidence of why it was wrong with this story in most prominent news outlets including his own.A fine would also be given or licence withdrawn for a short period in extreme cases .
If the journalist was at fault ,soley without the editors permit she would just get the sack and sued for the expense by her employer if they felt she (or others employed by the network)had done malisious practices while employed.Either way the press department of the military should of realeased clear imformation as soon as this terrible happening occured then news outlets have less room to differ.Putting people in jail is a waste of money.