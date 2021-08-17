NEWSBiafra group removes Cameroon’s national flag from Bakassi Peninsula

Share Facebook

THEWILL NEWS MEDIA | Biafra Nations League, BNL, has confirmed the removal of Cameroon’s national flag from Abana, former headquarters of Bakassi Peninsula under Cameroon.

In a statement forwarded to DAILY POST on Tuesday, titled: ‘BNL brings down Cameroon national flag in Bakassi Peninsula,’ the Head of Operations of BNL, Henry Edet, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday.

Edet said, “We gathered that the action was carried out last night by militias loyal to the group, following threats by BNL to remove billboards bearing the Republic of Cameroon, this is coming a day after the visit of the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richards.”

He also disclosed that it was not possible to hoist the Biafra flag due to sporadic shooting by forces from Cameroon in the area last night.

According to him, BNL frowned at the condition of the remnants in the region, insisting that the group will not turn a blind eye to the situation.

Meanwhile, BNL has kicked in as the Nigerian Navy a few days ago announced plans to establish two operational bases in Ikang and Dayspring Island in Bakassi.

The move is believed to be due to the growing insecurity in the region.

We’ll throw Bakassi Peninsula into chaos – Group threatens govt