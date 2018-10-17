Nexttel deployed 2,000 relay stations and 8,000 km of optical fiber in 2014-18

Business in Cameroon | Nexttel, local subsidiary of Vietnamese Viettel, reported it covered 90% of the Cameroonian population (estimated at 24 million) thanks to infrastructures deployed since 2014.

The operator reported it has built 2,000 relay stations and 8,000 km of optical fiber. At the end of June, subscribers’ number reached 4.5 million, not far from competitors MTN (6.6 million) and Orange (6.58 million).

Pioneer of 3G supply in Cameroon, the company currently operates 8,000 outlets and owns 97 authorized distributors. Thanks to the launch of 4G technology, Nexttel and Orange are forecasted to gain significant market shares in 2017-21 from MTN Cameroon, which was until very recently the sector’s leader. This was revealed by Ovum, a British company specialized in strategic analysis of the network and telecommunications industry.