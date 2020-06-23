Nigeria and Cameroon responded with evidence to the WHO and defeated definitively polio

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Nigeria and Cameroon are free from polio, the strain defined “wild” of the disease. This is an important goal reached by these African countries.

It is not the result of a side effect of the vaccine. Nigeria and Cameroon have met the parameters required by the WHO to be declared free from poliomyelitis. This disease affects the central nervous system, causing paralysis and deformities especially in the limbs. The two countries have vaccinated a large part of the population, while there have been no cases of transmission for at least three years.

Africa registered the last case of poliomyelitis in 2016 and was in Nigeria. While African health experts call for caution, they also welcomed the piece of news that declared Nigeria and Cameroon “polio-free” states.

The Nigerian Ministry of Health director, Faisal Shuaib, said that the country’s achievement represents a “moment of pride for all Nigerians”.

There are still two countries in the world where poliomyelitis of the “wild” type has not been eradicated: Afghanistan and Pakistan, where 67 cases are currently active.