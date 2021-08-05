Nigeria, Cameroon Finalise Border Demarcation – Mahamat Saleh Annadif

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

PR Nigeria | Federal Government of Nigeria says it is committed to finalization of the boundary demarcation exercise between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known while receiving the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary- General For West Africa and Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif who paid him courtesy call on Tuesday.

“I wish to assure you that the Nigerian Delegation is confident that under your leadership, the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) will continue to achieve more success in its efforts to permanently demarcate the boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria in line with the Judgment of the International Court of Justice and other relevant Treaties and Declarations,” Malami has said.

Malami expressed optimism that the steps taken in resolving the outstanding areas of disagreement on the boundary, between Cameroon and Nigeria the boundary will be fully and legally demarcated distant time.

According to the Minister, it will be appreciated if all aspects of the disagreed areas of boundary between Nigria and Cameroon are resolved and demarcated in accordance with the judgment of the International Court of Justice without fear or favour.

Malami said the proposed session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) that will be convened soon in Yaounde will pave the way for landmark achievements including the demarcation exercised.

In his remarks, Mahamt Saleh Annadif said his visit has opened an outstanding chapter in the international relations and diplomacy with a view to promoting peace among brother nations.

He said the engagement is a proof that African problems can be solved using African solutions by Africans empasing on the cordiality of the relationship and mutual understanding between the Two neighbouring countries.

*Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu*

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

3rd August, 2021.