Nigeria foes, Norway to face Cameroon in pre-Women’s World Cup friendly

GOAL | The Grasshoppers will take on France-bound Indomitable Lioness in an international friendly in France this summer

French Football Federation has confirmed that Norway will face Cameroon in a 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup warm-up game on June 2, 2019 in France.

Brigitte Henriques, French Football Federation vice-president broke the news of the friendly at a symposium on women’s football recently in Taverny, France.

The Grasshoppers will take on Nigeria in their first group clash in Reims at this year’s international showpiece six days after the June 2 warm-up match in Franconville.

For Norway coach Martin Sjögren, it would be his first ever match against African opposition as manager and will hope to use the test game to wrap up their World Cup preparations.

Sjogren’s ladies, who are currently at the Algarve Cup in Spain will hope to make a winning start against the African champions to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Norway last met an African side at the 2015 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Canada, where they defeated Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 at the group stage.

On Cameroon’s part, the clash will be a big chance to assess themselves against a European opponent as they battle the Netherlands in their second group game on June 15 in Valenciennes.