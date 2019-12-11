Nigeria: Gunmen attack Maersk MD (from Cameroon) in his Ikoyi residence, kill wife

Share Facebook

Some gunmen on Sunday, December 8, stormed the Ikoyi residence of the managing director of Maersk Line Gildas Tohouo and his wife were attacked by the gunmen leading to the death of Mrs Tohouo Also, Gildas is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital after the gunmen forced an acidic substance through his mouth and stabbed him The managing director of the world’s biggest shipping company, Maersk Line, Gildas Tohouo, was on attacked by some gunmen in his Ikoyi residence on Sunday, December 8.



Legit.ng | The Cable reports that Tohouo’s wife was killed by the gunmen during the attack. Sources said that gunmen who were allegedly led in by an electrician who is a domestic worker for the MD planned the attack.

Both Tohouo and his wife are foreigners living in Nigeria. While the Tohouo is from Cameroon, his late wife was from Bulgaria. It was also gathered that during the attack, Tohouo and his wife were locked in a separate room as the gunmen forced Mrs Tohouo to transfer some money from her account to theirs before forcing her to drink a substance suspected to be acid. She was later said to have been suffocated with a pillow which led to her death in the room while her husband was being stabbed and forced to drink the acidic substance.

Although Tohouo is said to be in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital, sources said he managed to call the company’s chief security officer who contacted the Police in the area. The electrician and his friend who led the attack on the couple have been arrested by the Police after a botched attempt to escape from the scene of the crime. Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the Police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident but refused to disclose identities of the victims involved.

Elkana said while the wife is dead, the husband is currently receiving and responding to treatment at a hospital in Lagos. “We have an incident on someone who was attacked with his wife. Both of them were stabbed. The wife died and he is still alive and responding to treatment.” “Those who carried it out are in our custody.

One of them is an electrician in the estate, who was assisted by his friend. Their aim was to steal from the man. They were there to rob,” Elkana said.