Nigeria vs Cameroon: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

GOAL | The Indomitable Lions have been performing below their usual standards in recent outings and they will be determined to improve on Friday

Cameroon go neck-and-neck with three-time African champions Nigeria in Austria on Friday, looking to return to winning ways.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts struggled in their last two international outings, labouring to a 0-0 draw versus Rwanda and bowing 3-1 to Cape Verde despite taking an early lead through Pierre Kunde Malong.

Coach Toni Conceicao has brought a more or less full-strength squad with him to Europe, with the likes of Karl Toko Ekambi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting included. However, fringe players will be eager to stake their claim for a starting position.

With the beginning of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign on the horizon in September, the game against Nigeria will be a useful exercise in determining who merits further inclusion en route to Qatar.

Game Nigeria vs Cameroon Date Friday, June 4 Time 7:30 PM WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For Nigerian readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through beIN Sports and it can be streamed online using beIN Sports Connect.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT beIN Sports Connect

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Uzoho; Noble; Okoye Defenders Awaziem, Ekong, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Collins Midfielders Etebo, Ndidi, Shehu, Onyeka, Marcus, Iwobi, Tijani Forwards Musa, Olayinka, Iheanacho, Simon, Iwuala, Moffi, Onuachu

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Ekong, Awaziem, Anthony, Collins, Etebo, Ndidi, Shehu, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Onuachu

Position Cameroon squad Goalkeepers Ondoa, Omossola, Noukeu, Epassy Defenders Fai, Tchamba, Nouhou, Dawa, Meyapa, Castelletto, Mbaizo, Billong, Ngadeu Midfielders Kunde, Anguissa, Onana, Hongla, Oum, Siliki, Neyou Forwards Toko-Ekambi, Assomo, Choupo-Moting, Bassogog, Ngamaleu, Bahoken, Ganago

Potential Cameroon XI: Ondoa, Fai, Ngadeu, Meyapa, Kunde, Anguissa, Siliki, Neyou, Toko-Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Bassogog

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria at 2.72 favourites to win with Bigibet. Cameroon’s chances of winning are rated at 2.73 and a draw is available at 3.08

Match Preview

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is far from happy due to the absence of key players for the fixture against Cameroon. Nonetheless, he has taken positives, disclosing that the encounter will prepare his team well for September’s World Cup qualification games.

“We will be 20 [on Wednesday morning] because two other players will arrive, and we will try to have a good team. Although Cameroon have 26 players,” he told the NFF media.

“You see that so many players are not here for this test match. It’s an opportunity to try other players, to see new faces and then have the chance to something.

Article continues below

“It is also important to prepare well for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. So, we must use this opportunity to be ready and have a good competition in the team.”

The last time the two countries met was in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria secured a 3-2 win thanks to a brace from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi’s match-winning effort.

Although Cameroon have not won any of their last two games, they would be hoping to avenge their defeat to Rohr’s team in Egypt.