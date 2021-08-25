Nigeria won’t accommodate secessionists – NSA

Share Facebook

PUNCH | The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), has said that Nigeria’s territory will never be used as a haven by any group of secessionists or terrorists to destabilise another friendly sovereign country.

Monguno said this on Tuesday during his speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth session of the Cameroon-Nigeria transborder security committee meeting at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The National Security Adviser also called for the activation of the Local Bilateral Committees to help integrate local communities in the fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said, “The most dominant transnational security issue remains the threat of terrorism perpetrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province and Boko Haram Terrorists.

“These terrorist groups continue to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities.

“At this point, I am glad to acknowledge that the close counterterrorism collaboration between our two countries has significantly curtailed the activities of these terrorists as well as other forms of criminality.

“Another emerging concern is the attempt by secessionist groups in Nigeria to form alliances with secessionist groups in Cameroon to destabilise both countries.

“Let me reemphasize that Nigeria’s territory will never be used as a haven or staging area by any group of secessionists to destabilise another friendly sovereign country.”

In attendance were the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of Territorial Administration, Republic of Cameroon. Atanga Paul, High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria, Salahaddine Ibrahima, and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cameroon, General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), among others.