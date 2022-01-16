Nigerian female refugees attend AFCON match in Cameroon

Share Facebook

CGTN Africa | The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Saturday that it facilitated the attendance of an all-female football team, made up of 20 Nigerian refugees, at a match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The refugees attended the match, which saw their country Nigeria score a 3-1 win against Sudan in Garoua, capital of the North region of Cameroon on Saturday.

A spokesman for UNHCR said they were transported from Minawao refugee camp in Cameroon’s Far North region which hosts thousands of Nigerian refugees escaping Boko Haram terror.

“UNHRC believes deeply in sport for inclusion. (At the Minawao camp) we have young people playing football and they wanted to support their team here. We really wanted to offer them this moment with their national team,” Xavier Bourgois, UNHCR spokesman in Cameroon said.

“I come to support my country Nigeria. Anywhere I go I can never forget my country,” one of the refugees, Mohammed Tchiroma told reporters.

Last Sunday, a hundred refugees from the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, and Rwanda attended the AFCON opening ceremony in the capital Yaounde thanks to the partnership between UNHCR and the Confederation of African Football.

