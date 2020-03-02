North-West and South-West Crisis Situation Report No. 15 – As of 31 January 2020

March 2, 2020 1 Comment

JANUARY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

â€¢ An increase in violence, likely related to the February 2020 elections, led to significant displacement of civilians.

â€¢ Due to a lack of funding only 493 and 258 people respectively received Shelter and NFI support in the South-West (SW) in January 2020 and none in the North-West (NW).

â€¢ Food security assistance in January dropped by 61% with just 96,678 persons benefitting due to the lack of funds.

â€¢ 110,971 people received WASH assistance in January.

â€¢ Fighting between Mbororo (Fulani) tribesâ€™ people, reportedly coming from Nigeria, and communities in NWSW is becoming a new dynamic in the crisis with house burning, civilian casualties and displacement of civilians growing.

â€¢ 7,921 children benefitted from Psychosocial Support Services through Child Friendly/Psychosocial support units in January.

â€¢ The cholera outbreak in the South-West remains a serious concern as new, but mostly isolated, cases are identified.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/
.

Check Also

3,336 teachers received XAF1.5 bln of undue salary adjustments over the 2012-2018 period

Business in Cameroon | In Cameroon, 3,366 teachers under the Ministry of secondary education collected …

One comment

  1. Zam-Zam
    March 2, 2020 at 16:08

    @L,enemi.e,

    have you finished hunting bamis? After bamis and Francos, who’s next on the list?

    Tribes close to Bamboutos including Pinyin?

    I know if you had the means Metta would be next on the list.

    Short man…sep Amba army go deny you…you too short for fit carry gun…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
porta. consectetur Donec venenatis in non massa sem, Praesent risus