Cameroon ReliefWeb | North-West and South-West Health Cluster COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin (July, 2021)
- The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 was launched in the North-West and South-West and significantly increased vaccination coverage
- All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have started vaccination.
- Sensitization campaigns on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines have been stepped up.
- The extension of the Intensive Care Units in Bamenda, Buea and Limbe have started. The Bamenda Emergency operation center is also undergoing renovations.
- Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Covid-19 patients in Buea