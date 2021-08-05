North-West and South-West Health Cluster COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin (July, 2021)

Cameroon ReliefWeb | North-West and South-West Health Cluster COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin (July, 2021)

  • The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 was launched in the North-West and South-West and significantly increased vaccination coverage
  • All the health districts in the North-West and South-West have started vaccination.
  • Sensitization campaigns on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines have been stepped up.
  • The extension of the Intensive Care Units in Bamenda, Buea and Limbe have started. The Bamenda Emergency operation center is also undergoing renovations.
  • Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Covid-19 patients in Buea

