North-West and South-West, Health Cluster Update, 08-15 July 2020 – Bulletin # 10 (16 July, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- In NW region, 13 out of the 19 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 72% of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 12% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.
- In SW region, 10 out of the 18 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. 75% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.
- WHO expanded the COVID-19 response with essential medical supplies (PPEs, and Oxygen concentrators) to the regional delegation of NWSW regions.
- A large quantity of medical supplies arrived from the Ministry of Health to the NWSW regional delegation of public health to support COVID-19 response in the regions.
IMMEDIATE NEEDS:
- More medical supplies (oxygen concentrator/cylinders, COVID-19 treatment kits) in both regions.
- More health districts need to be trained and provided with tools for effective contact tracing.
- Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.
- More human resources required to support both regional delegations and laboratories.
- More human resources required for case management in NWSW regions.
- Need to train the district Rapid Response Teams (RRT) for the effective decentralization to the response the health districts.
- There is urgent to train medical personnel’s on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in both regions.