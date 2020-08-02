North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update, 23-31 July 2020 | Bulletin # 12 – 01 August, 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In NW region, 16 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 68 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.
  • In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 79% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts.
  • WHO in partnership with SW regional delegation has conducted a five-day workshop on IPC, Case management, and RCCE in Buea to all health district and key health structures health personnel’s in the SW Region.
  • Multisector Needs Assessment (MSNA) training took place in Bamenda to train enumerators, which has COVID-19 indicators along with health
