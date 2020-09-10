Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ReliefWeb | Cameroon: North-West and South-West Regions, Health Cluster Update, 01 – 08 September 2020 | Bulletin # 16 (09 September, 2020)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Download PDF

• In NW region, 17 out of the I9 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 61 % of the cases have been recorded in Bamenda and 13% of total cases recorded in Fundong health district.

• In SW region, 10 out of the I8 health districts reported confirmed cases of COVID-l9. 75% of the cases have been recorded in Buea and Limbe health districts and 14% of cases reported in Kuma health district.

• Alerts generated through the Early Warning Alerts, and Response System (EWARS) for suspected Cholera cases and Yellow fever death in Santa Urban, Santa health district, North West Region (NWR) are under investigation.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

• Ensure the all health districts implement COVID-19 response activities (contact tracing, testing, sensitization and case management).

• Stronger sensitization is required to counter the misinformation about the management of COVID-19 in the communities and at health facilities.

• There is need for more CHWs to be trained and empowered to carry out community activities.

• There is need of scale up of testing in view of schools resumption and re opening of borders.

CHALLENGES:

• There is inadequate infrastructure and equipment for COVID-19 case management in the regions.

• Most of the communities are not respecting preventive measures (face mask and social distance).

• Very few communities tested using RDTs in remote health districts.

• Reduced positivity of RDTs leading to fewer contacts followed and an apparent decline which may not be realistic (Source of SW regional)