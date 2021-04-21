North West – Military Operation Frees Abducted Hostages in Pinyin

Share Facebook

Cameroon Tribune | 5th Joint Military/Gendarmerie Commanders prescribe vigilance for transporters on Bamenda-Babadjou Corridor.

Reinforced security patrols on the Bamenda-Matazem- Babadjou stretch and ongoing targeted operations on the night of April 16th and 17th, 2021 helped elements of the 5th Joint Military Region to free some nine hostages, abducted from the neighborhood of Matajen and taken to a separate camp in Pinyin, Santa Sub Division.

The revelation by the Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Regions, Brigadier Generals; Nka Valere and Ekongwesse Divine indicate that the operations were inspired by recent threats by separatist fighters to reduce traffic on the Bamenda-Matazem highway to only taxis and motorbikes.

The Commanders told Cameroon Tribune on April 18, 2021 that the Task Force Operation in Pinyin neutralized some two separatists, wounded many, liberated hostages and recovered an automatic rifle, locally fabricated guns and some charms.