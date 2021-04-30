Novelist Imbolo Mbue [+audio]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

NPR | Set in a fictional African village in the 1980s, Mbue’s latest novel, ‘How Beautiful We Were,’ is a David and Goliath tale about a group of villagers who take on an American oil company. Guest host Arun Venugopal talks with Mbue about her childhood in Cameroon, becoming a U.S. citizen, and the activist that inspired her new novel. Her first book, ‘Behold the Dreamers,’ was a ‘New York Times’ bestseller.

Also, Kevin Whitehead reviews a new collection of Louis Armstrong studio recordings. And Maureen Corrigan reviews two stories about the bargains we strike for love — ‘Early Morning Riser’ and ‘Secrets of Happiness.’