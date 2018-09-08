Home / Français / Final : Comores 1 – 1 Cameroun | Eliminatoires CAN 2019

Final : Comores 1 – 1 Cameroun | Eliminatoires CAN 2019

September 8, 2018 2 Comments

Eliminatoires CAN 2019 – 2ème journée
Comores – Cameroun

Les 11 Lions:

Gardien de buts:
André Onana

Défenseurs:

Fai Collins
Yaya Banana
Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (c)
Gaëtan Bong

Milieux de terrain:

Zambo Anguissa
Georges Mandjeck

Attaquants

Eric Choupo-Moting
Karl Toko Ekambi
Edgard Salli
Stéphane Bahoken

Coup d’envoi à 13h.

Remplaçants

Fabrice Ondoa
Fabrice Olinga
Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte
Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo
Kunde Malong
Moumi Ngamaleu
Allan Nyom

2 comments

  1. Sameboy
    September 8, 2018 at 14:26

    Where is ntep

    • Jackson Jr.
      September 8, 2018 at 15:12

      Fecafoot has not filled the necessary paper work for him to switch allegiance to Cameroon. All this while, what have they been doing? It is the same with Jerome Onguene. Tameze of Nice was not even contacted by fecafoot for his call up. He just saw his name on the list of players selected for this game. They say the person responsible for notifying the club and player forgot to contact Nice or Tameze LMAO.

