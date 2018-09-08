Final : Comores 1 – 1 Cameroun | Eliminatoires CAN 2019

Eliminatoires CAN 2019 – 2ème journée
Comores – Cameroun
Les 11 Lions:
Gardien de buts:
André Onana
Défenseurs:
Fai Collins
Yaya Banana
Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (c)
Gaëtan Bong
Milieux de terrain:
Zambo Anguissa
Georges Mandjeck
Attaquants
Eric Choupo-Moting
Karl Toko Ekambi
Edgard Salli
Stéphane Bahoken
Coup d’envoi à 13h.
Remplaçants
Fabrice Ondoa
Fabrice Olinga
Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte
Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo
Kunde Malong
Moumi Ngamaleu
Allan Nyom
Where is ntep
Fecafoot has not filled the necessary paper work for him to switch allegiance to Cameroon. All this while, what have they been doing? It is the same with Jerome Onguene. Tameze of Nice was not even contacted by fecafoot for his call up. He just saw his name on the list of players selected for this game. They say the person responsible for notifying the club and player forgot to contact Nice or Tameze LMAO.