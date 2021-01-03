OFFICIAL: Ajara is Atletico’s

Share Facebook

kick442 | Indomitable Lioness Cameroon forward Nchout Njoya Ajara has joined Spanish top-flight side Atletico Madrid Ladies barely days after confirming her departure from Norwegian side Valerenga.

The player has agreed a two-year contract awaiting administrative formalities to complete the switch to the Spanish capital.

The 2019 African footballer of the year according IFFHS leaves Norway after a memorial four-year stint in which she scored with ease for Sandviken and later for Valerenga where in addition to scoring goals, she won an unprecedented double for herself and the Club.

Atletico Madrid are putting together a squad to challenge Barcelona of Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala after finishing runners-up to the Catalan ladies in the past two seasons in the domestic championship.



It is the first stop for Ajara in Spain after successful stints in Cameroon, Sweden, USA and Norway.

The native of the West Region of Cameroon was just as important for her Norwegian Club as she has been for country, therefore Atletico are investing on a proven scorer with over 100 career goals to her credit and hoping for quick returns.

Ajara joins Raissa Feudjo, Michaela Abam, Gabrielle Ngaska amongst other Cameroonians plying their trade in Spain.

Her recent move provides a chance to compete on the same platform with her immediate rival for the women’s African Footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala.

