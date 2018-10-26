Official: Brazil to meet Cameroon in UK

GOAL | The Brasil Global Tour will go straight from the Selecao’s clash with Uruguay in London to Milton Keynes for what will be Brazil’s final test of 2018

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour will close out 2018 in the United Kingdom with Brazil set to meet Cameroon in Milton Keynes on November 20.

The Selecao face Uruguay at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London on November 16 and will then make the short trip north to Stadium MK in what will be their final match of the year.

The clash with Cameroon will also be the final contest of what coach Tite has labelled the ‘first phase’ of a new cycle ahead of Qatar 2022, as the five-time world champions build a team ready to claim Copa America 2019 on home soil.

“Cameroon are the current champions of Africa and they also went to the Confederations Cup. They, too, are in a new cycle, under the command of [coach Clarence] Seedorf and [assistant Patrick] Kluivert,” said Brazil’s technical coordinator Edu.

“It will be a very interesting test and I think we are set to end this cycle of observation against two great opponents.”

The Selecao first met Cameroon at World Cup 1994, securing a 3-0 victory in California for the first of four wins over the African side. Cameroon’s lone victory over Brazil arrived at Confederations Cup 2003.

Their last meeting came at World Cup 2014 when the hosts romped to a 4-1 win in Brasília.

Brazil have won all four of their friendly matches since World Cup 2018, securing Brasil Global Tour victories over USA, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

On Friday, Tite will name his squad to face Uruguay and Cameroon.

Following November’s action, the Brasil Global Tour will resume in March 2019.