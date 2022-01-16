Official | Lille sign Cameroonian midfield prospect Carlos Baleba (18)

Share Facebook

Get French Football News | As confirmed by the club, Ligue 1 champions Lille have signed 18-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The versatile box-to-box player, who was linked with clubs across Europe, recently graduated from the renowned EFBC Academy (Cameroon Brasseries Football School) based in Douala, where Samuel Eto’o, Geremi, Éric Djemba Djemba and Clinton Njie all also attended.

Baleba will start his Lille career playing with the reserve team in National 3, France’s fifth tier, as he looks to gain experience.