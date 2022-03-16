Olivier Ntcham: Swansea midfielder retained in final Cameroon squad

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BBC | Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been retained in a Cameroon’s 27-man squad for their 2022 World Cup play-off against Algeria.

The 26-year-old could make his debut for the Indomitable Lions as new coach former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song takes charge of his first competitive game.

Ntcham, a former France Under-21 international, has scored three goals in 29 appearances for the Swans since joining on a free transfer in September last year.

Hannover midfielder Gael Ondoa and Asteras Tripolis forward Kevin Soni have also kept their places in the squad having received their first call-ups. 10 days ago.

However Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey – another former France youth international – will have to wait to make his debut for Cameroon after missing out on a place in the final squad.

Song, who replaced Toni Conceicao as coach at the start of March, has added Patient Wassou to the list.

Wassou, who has been playing for Coton Sport in the Confederation Cup this season, is the only Cameroon-based player in the squad.

The bulk of those available to play in the World Cup play-offs were part of the squad that finished third at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

The West Africans host Algeria in Douala on 25 March, with the return leg in Blida four days later. The winners of the tie will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Cameroon squad to face Algeria

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Al Tai, Saudi Arabia), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA), Duplexe Tchamba (SonderjyskE, Denmark).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City, England), Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United, England), Gael Ondoa (Hannover 96, Germany).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Soni (Asteras Tripolis, Greece), Leandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Wassou Patient (Coton Sport).