One dead in church shooting in Cameroon’s Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — One person was killed on Sunday after gunmen opened fire in a church in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.
A group of gunmen broke into the church in Bali, a locality in the region when the Sunday church service was in progress, and opened fire on worshippers, a church member who was attending the service told Xinhua on phone but opted for anonymity.
The pastor of the church was wounded, according to the sources.
Nos régions, please pay attention to the possessive pronoun, du Nord Ouest et du Sud Ouest retrouvent progressivement la paix.
Well so much for peace.
Mixing apostles of la francafrique with our gallant west cameroonian nation was a big mistake from the get go.