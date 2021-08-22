One dead in church shooting in Cameroon’s Anglophone region

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — One person was killed on Sunday after gunmen opened fire in a church in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.

A group of gunmen broke into the church in Bali, a locality in the region when the Sunday church service was in progress, and opened fire on worshippers, a church member who was attending the service told Xinhua on phone but opted for anonymity.

The pastor of the church was wounded, according to the sources.