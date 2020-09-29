Opposition Denounces “De facto House Arrest” House Arrest

September 29, 2020 Leave a comment

africanews | The leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) party, Maurice Kamto, is demanding an explanation from the Cameroonian government — in an interview Monday, for what he perceives to be a de facto house arrest in light of deployed law enforcement patrolling his residence day and night following demonstrations by his party last Tuesday against the regime of Paul Biya.

Kamto claims ignorance of his supposed charges as he has only been allowed to meet with some of his lawyers. Although, a spokesperson for the Cameroonian government issued a statement Friday vowing to hold the organisers of last week’s rally accountable for their actions before the courts — with the MRC “being subject to special attention.”

Check Also

Maurice Kamto dénonce «une assignation à résidence de fait»

RFI | Depuis une semaine, les forces de l’ordre sont déployées autour de la résidence …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
vel, eleifend felis ut Nullam diam sem,