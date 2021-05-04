Orange Cameroon to deploy 122 networking sites to boost service quality in rural zones

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On April 29, 2021, wireless solutions provider NuRAN Wireless Inc announced that by December 2021, it will deliver 122 networking sites to Orange Cameroon. The order, passed in March 2021, will be delivered in two batches. The first batch comprising of 48 sites will be delivered in July 2021.

?”We are very pleased to have reached such an advanced stage of the development on the first 48 sites in Cameroon in such a short time. The deployment of these sites anticipated in July 2021 will demonstrate our ability to execute on the NAAS business model and also highlight the effectiveness and profitability of this model,” said Francis Letourneau, NuRAN’s CEO.

According to credible sources, the networking sites will be mainly deployed in rural zones, allowing Orange Cameroon to boost its presence and the quality of its service in those regions usually abandoned by mobile operators.

Let’s note that officially, close to 80% of the Cameroonian telecom market is concentrated in Douala and Yaoundé, the two main cities in the country.