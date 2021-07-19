Over 70 innovative projects developed at African girls coding camp

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, July 19 (Xinhua) — African girls at a coding camp in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde have developed more than 70 innovative and solution-oriented projects in animation, web development, robotics, artificial intelligence and fashion design, UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said on Monday.

The over 8,500 young females successfully produced the inventions during a 10-day boot camp which was held on site in Cameroon’s cities of Buea, Douala and Yaounde, and online under the mentorship of experts from the ECA, the International Telecommunication Union and UN Women, in collaboration with the government of Cameroon, the ECA said in a statement.

The projects to be fine-tuned and presented at an innovation fair during a date to be announced in Yaounde offer practical solutions to a range of issues from health care to road traffic management within the context of Africa’s expanding and integrating economy.

“Most of the projects show the girls are very aware of their environments and are trying to solve problems using the technical skills they’ve acquired at the Camp,” said Sorene Assefa, who coordinated the workshop.

“What we’ve seen from the Camp is a movement of young female community leaders ready and passionate to change the destinies of their communities, countries and continent,” Antonio Pedro, director of ECA Sub-regional Office for Central Africa, said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

The workshop dubbed the “Connected African Girls Coding Camp” ran from July 6 to July 16. Enditem