Pascal Siakam: First Cameroonian to with an NBA championship

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. It is the first time in history a Cameroonian is NBA champion. It is also the first time ever The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.
The Raptors won the series 4-2. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry had each 26 points for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard each had 22 for Toronto.
Congratulations to Pascal Siakam on winning the 2019 NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors! Way to represent Cameroon (Douala) & Africa well! Enjoy! #237 ?? pic.twitter.com/tjQm7uOD6G
— ???? Collin Cone ???? (@coachcollincone) June 14, 2019