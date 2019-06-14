Pascal Siakam: First Cameroonian to with an NBA championship

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. It is the first time in history a Cameroonian is NBA champion. It is also the first time ever The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.

The Raptors won the series 4-2. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry had each 26 points for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard each had 22 for Toronto.