Paul Biya sworn in for a seventh term [+video]

africanews | Cameroon’s long serving president Paul Biya was on Tuesday sworn-in to serve a seventh term, having won the disputed October 7 election.
Biya was declared winner of the presidential election with 71% of votes cast, but the opposition rejected the results citing electoral fraud.
Opposition leader, Maurice Kamto has since called for a resistance movement against the outcome of what he describes as a flawed process.
Biya’s swearing-in ceremony, conducted before a joint sitting of the legislature in the capital, Yaounde, has however been overshadowed by news of the kidnapping of 79 students and three officials at a school in the English-speaking Northwest region.
Separatists, who are believed to be behind the kidnapping in the city of Bamenda, have previously imposed curfews and closed down schools as part of their protest against President Biya’s French-speaking government.
God help Cameroon.
Shamelessly! What a country. This Exactly what Paul Biya wants. He has succeeded in setting confusion and Instability so that he can rule for life. Keep telling us that the youth are feature and the leaders of tomorrow .When tomorrow comes you hang in there, no departure. There’s no retirement in Cameroon.A young country for old people. A country where 80% of population is bellow 40 years old but is governed by people 90 years and above.
Sans vergogne. Quel pays C’est exactement ce que Paul Biya veut. Il a réussi à créer le désordre et l’instabilité afin de pouvoir gouverner à vie. Continuez à nous dire que les jeunes sont à l’honneur et les leaders de demain. Quand viendra demain. Vous ne partez pas, aucun départ en vue. Il n’ya pas de retraite au Cameroun. Un pays jeune pour les personnes âgées. Un pays où 80% de la population a moins de 40 ans mais est gouvernée par des personnes de 90 ans et plus.