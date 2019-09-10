Home / English / Paul Biya to address Cameroonians on Tuesday

Paul Biya to address Cameroonians on Tuesday

September 10, 2019 Leave a comment

cgtn | The Head of State Paul Biya will address the nation on Tuesday September 10 at 8pm Local Time, the civil cabinet at the Presidency has announced.

The message will be broadcast on radio and television, the Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency Samuel Mvondo Ayolo said in a communiqué.

However, no further details were given on the message from the Head of State but it is widely reported that Paul Biya will focus on the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

It is very uncommon for the Head of State to address the nation from the traditional dates which Cameroonians have been accustomed to, notably; to the diplomatic corps at the start of every year, on February 10 to youths and December 31 to the nation.

More to follow…

