Paul Pogba’s brother vows to expose “explosive” revelations as mother and agent respond

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Mirror | Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has released a peculiar video on TikTok vowing to expose the France international, his agent and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba vowed to reveal private information about his brother Paul in a bizarre social media video on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old forward, who has previously enjoyed spells with Wrexham, Crewe and Crawley, claims to know secrets about Paul and his new agent, as well as Kylian Mbappe. He claimed the information could change the public’s perception of Paul, 29.

The France international is back at Juventus after his six-year spell at Manchester United came to an end. Paul hasn’t played for the Italian giants due to a knee injury sustained in training. He is expected to return to action before the World Cup in November.

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things,” said Mathias.

“In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side.”

Mathias then turned his attention to Paul’s new agent Rafaela Pimenta. She became the Juventus midfielder’s primary representative after Mino Raiola passed away in April. Mathias appears to be unsure whether Pimenta is the right person for the job.

The unattached footballer questioned whether Pimenta “deserves to represent them” – as well as her integrity, professionalism and loyalty.

Mathias finished the video with a rant about Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe. “I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words,” he said. “Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise.”

Paul’s lawyer Yeo Moriba, who is also his mother, and Pimenta have responded to Mathias with a joint statement. “Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social networks are unfortunately not a surprise,” they said. “They are in addition to threats and organised extortion attempts against Paul Pogba.”

Mathias is currently a free agent after leaving French minnows Belfort. Other teams on his CV include Scottish outfit Partick Thistle and Sparta Rotterdam. He’s also won five senior caps for Guinea, last playing international football in 2017.

Mathias’ exit from Belfort was messy. As reported by The Sun, he was shown the door by the French minnows after refusing to play for their reserve side. “We made a bad choice in signing Mathias Pogba,” said Belfort’s president Jean-Paul Simon.

“You could say he was the wrong man for the job. Let’s say that we have recently opted to separate by mutual consent. I take full responsibility. Plenty of bad decisions have been made this season, and I’m not very happy with what we have done.”