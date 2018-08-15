Photos of Ayaba Cho Lucas shock the freedom fighters

CAMEROON DAILY JOURNAL | Photos of Ayaba Cho Lucas and his family enjoying a beautiful holiday in Europe are touring the web and provoking outrage among Internet users especially among supporters of the armed struggle for the independence of Ambazonia.
The man who has been repeatedly accused of embezzlement to finance the war against the State of Cameroon, celebrated his birthday in Oslow, Norway, in a luxury that shocked the majority of English speakers who languish in misery. since the beginning of the conflict. Almost unanimously, Internet users have condemned this state of affairs they call disrespect to young people who die on the field.
These images are shocking especially since in several videos posted on the web, the young combatants dumped on the ground appealed to the diaspora for financial support. Each passing day, there are deaths in the ranks of ambazonians because of archaic weapons against a well-organized and well-equipped army.
Yep. In the meantime kids back home are sleeping in the , hungry, not going to school. How stupid can you be people from nw and sw. Look at the smile on his face and his family, now think about your own kids back home. My heart bleeds
Kudos to you.
Have you noticed the silence of those virtual combatants?
LRC! Where is Biya and Chantal? The only persons outraged by these images are Cameroonians to be honest with you bunch. Happy birthday Ayaba Cho, we love you. Keep the fight in gear and many more years for you.
You all can be so stupid. Where is the luxury demonstrated in those pictures. So you think because you have enslaved us we should cry daily. Idoits.
I always knew these were con men from the beginning. They hijacked our protest against marginalization to enrich themselves. These idiots are not different from the elements of the Biya regime. They are all the same. Who knows, maybe Biya and his family have gone to meet Ayaba Cho and his family in Europe.
chai chai chai chai, monkey people will never change chai. I will gun him personally with his kids, wife, and families members period.
my point is who is that white man seat with him, he needs to be identified too.
Have you taken your medications madman @bamenda wannabe. Is your god biya not enjoying himself in Europe why LRC is one of the poorest in the world. Hypocrites. Look the drunk from the south @mbappe above pretending what a deuchbag.
@Cavani
“Cameroon is the poorest country in the world ” laughing please you needs to stop drinking mimbo here man.
@bamendaboy, dull man he said one of the poorest which is true. Plus these pictures above are everyday life in the West. Stop the dullness, nothing to see here.
Fake news. This is LRC propaganda to discredit our leaders. This is not Ayaba Cho, i have met him many times.
Who is fooling who?
I see nothing in any of the pictures that can be described as luxury and shocking to Anglophones.
We saw the $20million house in Beverly Hills of the less than 22years old daughter of the republic
We see where the president and his Marie Antoinette go for lavish vacations every year
We see how a Minister builds a $50million dollar Manson in Yaoundé
We see how a Minister uses social security money to take his friends from Cameroon to go watch Real Madrid Vs Barcelona!
The economic destruction of Anglophones in West Cameroon did not happen because Ayaba celebrated his birthday it happened because the hypercentralized tribal Yaoundé government has embezzled billions.
Cameroon is currently paying $500,000 monthly to Omnicom and Paton Boggs for their image why?
Tell them. Stupid people
@lum
what else can you say? We know why you are in the struggle. The day you stop collecting Money, you will go out of it. When you compare it with the life of those in bushes, does not going to School etc , you will know what People are talking about. One idiot , said it is a daily life style in the west. That is not true. It can only come from a blind supporter.
You need to be an idiot to be control remotely. Anglophones, take stock and decide on the way forward and stop depending on people in the diaspora who are not wearing your shoes.
Lum
If u can talk all this rubbish and comes here in Cameroon join the fight I will understand you , but you are not even in Cameroon bastard; therefore your kids are going to school, no hungry, no sleeping in the bushes.
So don’t come here open your mami Pima mouth by lecture us like people don’t it.
You and the Ethnofascist tribal government do not care about Anglophones and their children so stop pretending.
In 2016 when Anglophones asked to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms in West Cameroon who was Ayaba? Nobody!
The tribal government responded by raping girls at University of Buea, beating lawyers and imprisoning Barrister Balla calling him terrorist.
Instead of resolving the problem they decided to declare war on West Cameroon, with France to abduct Ayuk and Co
When a government declares war on its second class citizens how can you talk about children going to school?
200,000 Anglophones displaced
100,000 refugees in Nigeria
10,000 killed by army
5000 missing
180 villages burnt by army
Who is fooling who?
You do not care about Anglophones so stop the hypocrisy
@Lum,
all those numbers cannot be the handy work of the gov’t alone. No CMR is happy to see their bros and sis living in the forest, none. However, the majority, both Anglos and Francos, is not ready to follow IG in their madness. That is what you don’t want to admit. You waste your time giving figures ! Give those figures to Cho above, swimming and enjoying the summer sun with his family. Meanwhile, the field Marshals/Gen. Ivo are there in the jungle smoking banga, chanting wata na wata and begging in vain for some funds to at least feed. Not chicken and smoked beans and expensive wine like Cho and his wife above, but mere fufu corn and njama-njama.
The Anglo prob MUST be solved come rain come sun, but not to the tunes of IG.
Who is fooling who?…
Even those in the bushes have a reason to smile. They are still alive. And I am sure that once in a while they do. Even refugees in Nigeria too do. So you have no point. SO Ayaba should not even eat again or take a show. Go check you brain.
What if there were ghost towns in Norway, where would Cho be going swimming with his kids?
Anyway, you’re also enjoying with your family in the West while fooling some gullible Anglos back home, just like IG. However, Anglos back home are gently understanding what some of us have been cautioning them against.
Look at beautiful kids and wife! But the fool has decided to sacrifice them cos of his egoistic longings.
More photos are to follow, stay tuned…
Since the majority are not willing to follow IG why can Larepublique not encourage the referendum?
So that IG can lose and Ambazonia will remain in Larepublique for ever
Wata NA wata
Epée,
oya go send money.
Cho witi yi complice dem go shu wuna money pepper…
The silent majority are no different from those who were silent in Nazi Germany as Jews were massacred
The silent Hutu Majority as Tutsis were masacred!
The silent white majority as black South Africans were masacred
The silent East Cameroon majority as Bamilekes and Bassas were masacred.
When you are silent majority means you are indifferent or you support the governments actions.
Norway is a country of only 5.3million people, per capita of $75000.
They have beautiful roads, reliable electricity, great hospitals, portable water, great universities, great economy, opportunities for their youths and good governance.
They Norwegians have build their country by hard work and good policies and not by killing the minority and using Francophonization as a weapon.
Who is fooling who?
Do you think it has always been candy in Norway, their forbears fought a lot to build up that country Cho is now reaping the fruits with his family while damaging his.
I have been following Franco political figures ever since this crisis started, 99.9% are not indifferent to the plight of Anglos.
What is worrying IG is simply that they forged their plan without taking the time constraint into consideration. They thought they would fool pple on October 1st, and then march to Buea and become president of their imaginary republic.
Now that time has failed them, they choose their scapegoats for cover up maneuver at random. Today it is Ekema or Munzu, tomorrow it’ll be Bamilike, chiefs, Tapang, Ba-lla…what a bevvy of losers!…
Zamzam I say eh, NA you one Di hear French? NA you one di watch Larepublique TV?
I assure you 99% of Francophones do not believe that Anglophones are suffering any more than francophones. They believe a vote in a rigged system should be the way forward
@Lum
These fake figures will never never help you. Why do you Keep waisting you time.
It’s time for you and your master Cho to know that you will never win any arms struggle in Cameroon. Time will come when Cho and the rest will have questions to answer.
10,000 killed and 5,000 missing. when will you then surrender? Idiots.
History taught us that true revolutionary leaders such as Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, General Franco…..abandonned their comfortable lifestyle. They were at the forefront of the fight, not seating at some luxury hotel making videos to encourage other people kids to go die.
What struggle do Ayaba and his family have to endure? I mean look at his wife smile, it reflects total happiness: Kids are going to school, 3 meals per day, and free money flowing in from the other’s contribution. It is paradise. All Ayaba has to do is shoot some videos on YouTube and send some money back home for kids to buy Banga to feel invincible and to die.
The baboon you are don’t know that this man went through hell especially after Biya ordered his dismissal from UB and all Cameroon universities for preaching social justice. He will put you brutes where you all belong. More fire Ayaba. Push out the occupiers!!!
Just like one rotten tree does not define a forest, one day in the life of a person does not define him!
It is so easy to be a judge, but not so defence attorney.
I really don’t see anything wrong with the pictures of Aya Cho. The pictures show a basic life styles. Nothing extravagant. The pool may be located in his community. The food is basic fast food, the car seem to be basic too. The man lives a modest life style.
The people he is sending to the grave dont have that.
A man conscious to the fact that his followers are being massacred, a man conscious to the fact that kids are dying in masses because of his words would behave differently. Celebrating his kid birthday shouldnt be in his agenda, for other people kids he is sending to die dont have the same luxury.
Kids are dying you say? Who is killing them? Why are you so foolish? Where is Biya after his soldiers massacred communities including children and women in the North? A conscious man is anyone bent on correcting th French/Britain 1961 Ahidjo/Biya fraud that ensvlaved our people for eternity. You all will get it this time. More fire Ayaba and happy birthday. Your boys seized the embassy in Canada and dedicated it to you.
Which Embassy in Canada was seized @ L’enemie? Please stop lying to these kids and sending them to their early graves while you and your families are enjoying yourselves in the West like Ayaba Cho. God will judge you guys one day.
The Ottawa LRC embassy is the1st Ambazonian foreign office you muppet. They seized it twice and gist d our Ambazonia flag in both occasions.
Yes Cho!
Enjoy your family life while denying the same privileges to SC back home.
Any more doubts why Cho wants war?
Look at his stomach on the last but one picture. This is a chap that used to wear tight-tight t-shirts just a few months ago.
@Kongosa, na the kana devils dem dis wey you want me for support?
Ah go better meng than for support dis kana monsters dem wey dem di daso want for chakara Anglo pickin dem future, then calé ana dem own njaka dem for inside easy for White man kontri.
Tell Cho daso sey mek yi lookot yi own pickin dem witi woman—Ekema dong surely enlarge the pictures dem…
Do you ever get tired Bamileke man? From Ayuk Tabe to Ayaba? Why must you think anyone is convincing those kids to pick up arms against Biya armies? It’s the system of injustice doing the fighting and we will not stop even if you take out Ayaba. Buea is closer than you think.
Seconded my dear @ lum
Is this some kind of LRC’s propaganda in order to destract the anglophones from the real issue at hand,so that they can continue with the hypercentralisation of power in Y’de?If it is,then it has failed woefully.This is the problem with us in CMR,instead of addressing the anglophone problem,the Y’de juntas are busy coming out with photographs of our leaders,in order to discredit them.What has Ayaba Cho’s birthday photograph got to do with Biya addressing the anglophone problem?We don’t even have a clue,where petrol money is going to.Biya has never told us. At least,Ayaba Cho and Co has promised a Federal Republic to anglophones,which we all know is a good system of governace.Can this francophone frogs here,tell us what they are promising anglophones? Etat unitaire non-decentralise.anuofia.
Tell them bro. When Biya repeatedly cuts a cake bigger than Chantou’s hair year in year out they don’t complain? Who born these baboons to talk of our commander in chief???
@James All this halleluya choir u are singing here about Ayaba Cho enjoying in Europe while children are dying back home will still not help you escape the real issue here.The issue here is a lasting solution to the anglophone problem,that Ayaba Cho want u to address.If not,u will continue to sing all kinds of halleluya choir here and nothing will change.We need permanent solution to the anglophone problem.
Ayaba Cho is asking the Y’de Juntas to provide permanent solution to the anglophone problem.Instead of attacking the message,u are attacking the messenger,by showing his birthday photographs.
My friend,try something else.Ayaba Cho i am your number one fan.I can lick your sandals.U are truely a leader kudos.Continue to give the Y’de juntas and francophones sleepless nights..anuofia..
@Kongossa, Cho can drink his wine and enjoy his life abroad. Terrorist inland can continue living in the bushes. Cameroon will continue as one and indivisible with bothers and sisters from nw and sw.
The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has become very desperate.
Dr Ayaba has a well-paid job. He is not a pauper. He is not squandering taxpayers money in the Intercontinental Hotel.
Dictator Biya spends 40.000$ / DAY in the Intercontinental Hotel at taxpayers expense.
At least 600.000.000$ of taxpayers money is hidden in Dictator Biya’s offshore accounts.
Little wonder, Dictator Biya does not want to implement Article 66 of the constitution.
The evil Dictator and his gang of embezzlers are reluctant to implement Article 66 because they surely have something to hide.
The reluctance of Paul Biya to implement this vital Article of the constitution has further confirmed that virtually the constitution of Cameroon is not worth the paper it is printed on.
Dictator Biya and his bloated suite are at present enjoying themselves in Intercontinental Hotel at taxpayers money while the terrorist soldiers of LRC are being slaughtered like chickens in SC.
The so-called “Vivre ensemble” has been rejected by the majority of Southern Cameroonians because of the secret agenda of LRC and France: To continue to exploit the abundant natural resources in SC.
Any person who thinks that LRC can ever win this UNWINNABLE war should better visit his psychiatrist.
SEVERAL Warlords are now in charge of the struggle. Killing one or more of them will NEVER stop the struggle.
The Washington meeting will adopt a Plan d’urgence militaire” for Amba boys.
Believe me or not, SC is gone. It is game over. FINITO !!!!
Seconded @kongosa and kodus to Ayaba Cho and fellow activist in dis revolution ,recently released reports on ground Zero from the defense council we scored a measure victory a couple of days ago in the northern zone , heavy casualties too terrorists rapist army of la republique francaise of Cameroon by our Amba boys whom first time used heavy weapons and the terrorists army of la republique call in air support with attack helicopters some of the enemy trucks burnt down with heavy weapons
I don’t see “luxury” however if you juxtapose the imagery with that of General dumbass in the forest at Ekona and the effect of the ghost towns to the common man?, the optics looks awful. You will not win, Ambazonia
The children of all la republique francaise of Cameroon embezzlers are in the western world. The fracophones have never asked why they should attend schools in Europe and America while ordinary citizen are in LRC with no roads, no schools “bamendawanabi has never asked why there are no school buildings in lrc.
Where is the king of lrc?
where is Gucci chantal?
Is Breda still smokinnku and wasting money from petroleum from victoria?
Timber and Franck?
@James where is your president for life and his dying republic?
FAKE! FAKE! FAKE! FAKE! These are stolen pictures by the LRC propagandists!
It is not a crime to choose to be short-sighted. But it is surely a crime to try to force one’s short-sighted views on others! Accusing those living in the Diaspora in general and Ayaba Cho in particular of sending people to their early graves is a case in point.
Many persons in the Diaspora have sent home money for simple economic activities which were never executed by family or friends. Why would such family/friends accept to execute activities that threaten their lives?
Missing in these puerile arguments is the following: When faced with a gun-wielding thug inside his own compound, does a man first call Ayaba Cho to ask what he should do?
The world, saw Paul Biya at the airport from one of those noctunal sojourns, declaring
war on the people of SC.
The world, has never seen Cho Ayaba declaring war. All he has or is doing, is self defence.
It is legal to do that.
This is too funny, he’s the one who has been preaching about the bad governance and mismanagement in Cameroon, yet, he is mismanaging the few millions entrusted to him, what if he is the president of a country, who has billions at his disposal, what will he do. I knew all these things were just businesses. My 1 franc will never go to them and I will never support this so call segregation.
Why worry when it is not your money? How can you waste millions eating fries? Dull for you ho!!