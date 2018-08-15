Photos of Ayaba Cho Lucas shock the freedom fighters

CAMEROON DAILY JOURNAL | Photos of Ayaba Cho Lucas and his family enjoying a beautiful holiday in Europe are touring the web and provoking outrage among Internet users especially among supporters of the armed struggle for the independence of Ambazonia.

The man who has been repeatedly accused of embezzlement to finance the war against the State of Cameroon, celebrated his birthday in Oslow, Norway, in a luxury that shocked the majority of English speakers who languish in misery. since the beginning of the conflict. Almost unanimously, Internet users have condemned this state of affairs they call disrespect to young people who die on the field.

These images are shocking especially since in several videos posted on the web, the young combatants dumped on the ground appealed to the diaspora for financial support. Each passing day, there are deaths in the ranks of ambazonians because of archaic weapons against a well-organized and well-equipped army.