Piccini obtains surety-bond from Cameroon to complete Olembe sports complex

Business in Cameroon | On July 24, 2019, Makonnen Asmaron (photo), president of Italian group Piccini and Louis Paul Motaze, Cameroonian minister of finance, signed a surety-bond agreement. This agreement should help Piccini obtain financing from local banks to accelerate its construction.
“Discussions are quite advanced with local banks in that regard. Today’s visit will allow for quicker advances towards the finalization of these works,” the ministry of finance indicates.
“It was to reassure the ministry that we would complete the works before the end of this year [2019]. We have made up for the wasted times. We also reassure Cameroonians that they will have stadiums better than those seen around Africa and probably in the world,” Makonnen Asmaron said.
In a working visit in Cameroon since July 23, 2019, Makonnen Asmaron also carried out a working session at the department of the prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute. One of the focus of this session was an assessment of the works’ advances and the implementation of a funding agreement to accelerate constructions in preparation for competitions Cameroon will host in 2020.
Let’s note that in preparation for AFCON2019 (whose organization was withdrawn from Cameroon), Piccini was commissioned to build a sports complex hosting a 60,000-seat stadium, in Olembe for XAF163 billion. The infrastructure should have been delivered in September 2018 but, it has not been completed to-date.
CAF was extremely lucky to have withdrawn AFCON19 from LRC.
Nothing functions properly in LRC.
Only 40 (FORTY) kilometres of the DOUALA-Yaounde highway has been completed in 5 ( FIVE ) years.
SONARA will take at least 10 years to be repaired. MARK MY WORDS
Dictator Biya vowed in 2019 to defeat the “secessionists” within a few weeks. He was expecting a BLITZKRIEG. That was the reason he declared war without an EXIT STRATEGY.
To date, he cannot fulfil his vow.
After realising that his terrorist soldiers could not defeat the “secessionists”, he devised a dirty trick by creating a so-called commission on disarmament. The goal was to trick the ” secessionists” to stop the war.
Unfortunately for the evil BULU Dictator, the “secessionists” said IET to this commission.
The commission is now being used by ex-convict Atanga Nji to play his dirty tricks. His FAKE Amba boys and FAKE Boko Haram militants “disarm” day in and day out to deceive the international community