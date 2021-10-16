Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme

Nigeria: Police arrest two Cameroonians, Nigerian with explosives in Akwa Ibom

October 16, 2021 1 Comment

PUNCH | The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested two Cameroonians and one Nigerian in connection with militancy in the state.

The suspects were arrested on September 13, 2021 during a stop and search conducted by operatives of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Border Monitoring Unit along Okobo/Oron highway.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, while briefing journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Friday, said two bags of dynamites, a container of incense powder and a bag containing items suspected to be talisman and others were recovered from the suspects.

He said, “On September 12, 2021, at 2.30 am while on stop and search along Okobo/Oron highway, men of the AIG Border Patrol Monitoring Unit arrested two Cameroonians and a Cross River indigene. They are Adade Black, Fombutu Tiba and Bernard Mfam.

The suspected militants were arrested along with two bags of dynamites, container of incense powder, a bag containing items suspected to be talisman, some bottles of concoction, packet of incense oil, a piece of love soap, a bag of ground herbs and five new sets of walkie-talkies. The suspects have been charged in suit no MOk/31C/2021.”

