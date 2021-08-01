Police conduct greatest confiscation of cannabis

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

(MENAFN) On Friday, Jul. 30 a report by the gendarmerie said that Cameroon National Gendarmerie has conducted their greatest confiscation of cannabis ever on the evening of July 19 in an attack on a store in the nation’s Far North region.

The gendarmerie noted that the haul, around 3,900 kg, was discovered in 39 bags in a store in Kousseri, a town in the region after being moved from the commercial capital of Douala, further saying that two suspects were detained and will likely be prosecuted for drug smuggling.

The gendarmerie noted a probe has been launched with a view to the complete breaking up of the drug network in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.