Postal sector : Cameroon moves to sanitize sector

Business in Cameroon | Last week, in the framework of an operation aimed at sanitizing the national postal sector, the Cameroonian ministry of posts and telecommunications awarded a postal agreement to nine companies that were operating outside the regulations. The said companies are DHL International, Bolloré Transports & Logistics, MTA TXL, Esico, SMS, Express Exchange and Emi Money.

By granting these authorizations, the government generated XAF317.375 billion. According to Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), the minister of posts and telecommunications, about 140 companies identified in the national postal sector mainly operate informally. The operators which formalized their operations “are the first ones that are going to operate in the private postal sector with a licence,” she stressed.

Apart from the nine operators that formalized themselves, the operation also enabled 11 more operators to start the compliance process and have already made partial payments.

The Minister considers it necessary to put more pressure on companies to force them to comply with regulations. “The postal sector is expected to play a very important role in the development of the digital economy in Cameroon. The state has a role of regulator and facilitator,” Minette Libom Li Likeng explains.

That is the reason the ministry plans to move to the repressive phase in 2020.