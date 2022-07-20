Powered by Tabe’s five goals, Cameroon claims spot in CISM gold medal match

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

DVIDS | Cameroon clinched its place in the 2022 World Military Women’s Football Championship gold medal game with an 8-0 rout of Belgium Tuesday night.

Ebika Tabe made her case for most valuable player by pouring in five goals in a single half during the victory, leading the Cameroonian women to a commanding 6-0 halftime lead.

The Cameroonians’ championship opponent will be decided in a 3:30 p.m. showdown between South Korea (3-0) and France (3-0) Wednesday.

France can qualify for the gold medal game with a win or tie, while South Korea needs a victory.

The high-powered Cameroon team has outscored its opponents 25-1, the lone goal allowed against the United States.

Despite a flurry of shots by Cameroon’s front line in the opening minutes, Belgium (0-4) managed to hold the Cameroonians at bay until the seventh minute when Tabe notched her first goal on a penalty kick that she fired into the right side of the net.

Three minutes later, Tabe found the net again off a header from a right-footed pass by Awachi Wanki Rita. In the 20th minute, Tabe drove through contact to knock the ball past Belgium keeper Jolien Billens who made a noble effort in goal making nine first half saves.

The forward scored her fourth goal on a pass from Brigitte Yvanna Mbomozomo in the 33rd minute followed by another goal in the 45th minute off a deflected ball.

Cameroon forward Bongben Confidence, who has broken down defenses with her skilled passing and footwork, scored her second goal of the tournament when she fired a left-footed shot from 19 yards out.

Through the four pool play matches, Tabe has a tournament-leading eight goals ahead of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Haley Roberson (6).