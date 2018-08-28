President Paul Biya to visit China next September 3-4

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s president Paul Biya (photo) will visit China next September 3 to 4 as part of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac).
Themed “China and Africa : building a stronger united community through a win-win cooperation”, this new edition is, according to the organizing committee, focusing on ways to strengthen relations, leading to the connection between the “Belt and Road” initiative and Africa’s development.
The summit will define new approaches to boost China-African cooperation. Paul Biya’s formal invitation was sent, since May 24, by the affairs manager at the Chinese Embassy to Cameroon, Sun Wei, to Adoum Gargoum, the Cameroonian Minister Delegate for External Relations, in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World.
Let’s note that the China-Africa Cooperation Forum was officially established following the 2000 Ministerial Conference held in Beijing from October 10 to 12, the same year.
The ultimate measures of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenges and controversies. Paul Biya sir you have failed your people is time to pass on the Barton.
2nd trip outside in less than a month and yet kids in the NW and SW have been out of school for 2 years and he can’t make a trip there to meet them and ask their problems in an attempt to solve it. So who is he serving? The Cameroonian people or this outside countries? What a shame
He’s serving Cameroonian not ambashitnians, tomorrow when investments start pouring in our regions don’t start complaining. Keep going, na so you Dey complain, I thought no school was a war strategy from your ambashitnian brains , carry go, biafrais punk , what’s the fuss about
There is a win-win and there is also a Kim-win or Jin-win situation. Cameroonians need a high magnifying scope to see their aspect of the win, if there is one.