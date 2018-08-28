President Paul Biya to visit China next September 3-4

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s president Paul Biya (photo) will visit China next September 3 to 4 as part of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac).

Themed “China and Africa : building a stronger united community through a win-win cooperation”, this new edition is, according to the organizing committee, focusing on ways to strengthen relations, leading to the connection between the “Belt and Road” initiative and Africa’s development.

The summit will define new approaches to boost China-African cooperation. Paul Biya’s formal invitation was sent, since May 24, by the affairs manager at the Chinese Embassy to Cameroon, Sun Wei, to Adoum Gargoum, the Cameroonian Minister Delegate for External Relations, in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World.

Let’s note that the China-Africa Cooperation Forum was officially established following the 2000 Ministerial Conference held in Beijing from October 10 to 12, the same year.