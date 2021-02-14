President Paul Biya turns 88…

February 14, 2021 1 Comment

Paul Biya who has been the president of Cameroon since 6 November 1982 has turned 88 yesterday, February 13 2021.

Check Also

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations kicks off in Mauritania [+video]

NOUAKCHOTT, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The 22nd edition of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations …

One comment

  1. biko
    February 14, 2021 at 21:09

    what a shame..
    This pa started working for the country at the age of 29..
    Today young people dont have any place..
    he came in and have hijacked all positions with old people on diapers..
    people who dont have a vision for the country..
    People just sleeping while the youths suffer day in and day out…
    Bad luck …

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
commodo Aliquam neque. eget nec ut suscipit quis, ultricies dolor ut libero