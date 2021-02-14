President Paul Biya turns 88…

Paul Biya who has been the president of Cameroon since 6 November 1982 has turned 88 yesterday, February 13 2021.
what a shame..
This pa started working for the country at the age of 29..
Today young people dont have any place..
he came in and have hijacked all positions with old people on diapers..
people who dont have a vision for the country..
People just sleeping while the youths suffer day in and day out…
Bad luck …