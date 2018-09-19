Présidentielle au Cameroun: Joshua Osih, candidat du Social Democratic Front (SDF) [+audio]

Il est l’un des favoris à la présidentielle du 7 octobre au Cameroun. Logique, Joshua Osih est le candidat du Social Democratic Front, SDF, le premier parti d’opposition à l’Assemblée nationale. Joshua Osih, 49 ans, reprend le flambeau laissé par l’opposant historique John Fru Ndi et annonce que, s’il est élu, le salaire minimum sera multiplié par cinq. N’est ce pas une promesse démagogique ? En ligne de Yaoundé, le député Joshua Osih est notre invité.
« Je pense que, entre l’opportunité et la stabilité dans la médiocrité, il n’y a pas vraiment match. Face à cette léthargie plutôt que cette stabilité, quand vous mettez les deux face à face, vous choisissez toujours l’opportunité. »AUDIO
To run for office, first a potential candidate must put forth his/her case – willingness and ability to run. Secondly, a good endorsement by the base is needed.
Candidate Joshua Osih has got the first but lacks the second while candidate Paul Biya has the second but lacks the first. This unfortunate scenario holds in varying degrees for the other candidates in the race.
It is clear that the October 7 presidential race is a gigantic fraud whose outcome has virtually nothing to do with the first two contending candidates in the race.
And so it all boils down to ELECAM, CRTV, Supreme Court, traditional rulers, the Territorial Administration and its tentacles right down to traditional rulers, under the very watchful armed men of the nation.