Présidentielle au Cameroun : Paul Biya attendu à Buea, ce mardi

africanews | C’est le premier coup d‘éclat du président sortant Paul Biya dans cette présidentielle camerounaise. Le candidat du RDPC devrait se rendre ce mardi à Buea, l’un des épicentres de la crise dite anglophone dans le pays.
A quelques heures de cette venue, ce n’est pas encore l’ambiance des grands jours. Les rues sont désertes et des militaires patrouillent dans les rues de Bamenda et Buea, les deux capitales régionales des régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, ont indiqué des témoins à l’AFP. “Il n’y a personne dans les rues, elles sont vides à part beaucoup de militaires qui patrouillent”, a déclaré un témoin.
Un couvre-feu de 48 heures a été décrété dimanche dans la plupart des villes de ces deux régions, et notamment à Buea, Bamenda et Limbé.
Ce couvre-feu intervient à une semaine de la présidentielle du 7 octobre au Cameroun où les séparatistes ont annoncé vouloir “célébrer” le premier anniversaire d’une proclamation symbolique d’indépendance” de la zone anglophone, le 1er octobre 2017.
A l‘époque, au moins 40 manifestants avaient trouvé la mort dans des violences policières, selon le centre d’analyse International Crisis Group (ICG) qui avait compté “des dizaines de milliers de manifestants” dans les régions anglophones.
Atout sécuritaire
Dans ce contexte très tendu, une visite mardi à Buea du président Paul Biya, candidat à un septième mandat après 35 ans au pouvoir, a été annoncée, selon une source proche du ministère de la Communication.
C’est sa première visite en zone anglophone depuis le début de la crise, fin 2016. Après Maroua samedi, cela sera le second déplacement de sa campagne avant le scrutin dimanche.
Aucun candidat n’a pour l’instant été en mesure de se rendre en meeting à Bamenda et Buea à cause du conflit. M. Biya “dispose (de l’administration et de l’armée) pour l’y aider”, note une source locale à Buea.
De fait, pour la date du 1er octobre, un “renforcement sécuritaire” et un “plan de défense de Buea” avaient été prévus, a indiqué à l’AFP un gradé de haut rang de l’armée camerounaise.
Dans la matinée de lundi, des tirs ont été entendus dans le quartier Great Soppo de Buea, ainsi qu’autour de la cathédrale à Small Soppo et au lieu-dit Sand-pit, selon des habitants de la ville à l’AFP.
Les coups de feu se font entendre désormais quotidiennement dans la capitale du Sud-Ouest, où huit civils ont été tués par l’armée fin septembre, selon des témoins.
Outre le couvre-feu, à Buea, les transports publics et privés ont été interdits, et la “fermeture des entreprises et des débits de boissons” a été décidée, selon le sous-préfet de la ville.
Finally the gorrilla from the forest down soth as emerge.I was wondering if your hateful self have been taken care off.why don’t you come visit buea minister of hate ,bigotry and ethnocentrism i wonder which planet you are living in to see other’s being slaughtered like sheeps and still celebrate is beyond imagination.Forever you will remain a debasement to humanity.Celebrate all you want nothing last forever.
Happy Independence Day brother. Forget about this black big nose gorilla and pop some fine vintage. I’m so proud of our people to come out en mass and celebrate Independence Day in the midst of curfew and bloodshed slaughter. Even the juju in Kom dressed in Amba flag came out to dance with the people as the Amba police ensured maximum security and the Amba army marched pass the grand stand. From Ekona to Mbve, Wum to Lobange, Tinto to Akwaya, Mankon Palace, Pendamboko to FuruAwa, Mesaje to Baligansin, it was a blast as our people shut down #10 Downing Street demanding answers. The lock down in all 13 counties as bullet razed in Ndop, Mambu, Anyajua, Muyuka, Ikiliwindi, Ekondo, Bangem, Ebonics, Balikumbat, Pinyin, Santa, Sabongari, Kokaka, Kembong, Balue,Kwakwa, Kembong etc was phenomenal.
gari..ni or cavari or whatever
you will do nothing..yes nothing..wait when other youths from other regions will start hunting you..then you will see…bamileke peoples where fighting French and English not others cameroonians so stop asking for others to get involved in your madness ok? stay in your buea and bamenda destroys all but don’t get us involved…so watch out ..we kicked the french and English out of cameroon the only country in Africa that did so…keep smoking but destroy only ya backyard ok? ..you peoples also sold all ya land to bamileke people go drinking the money and buying suits..noe you want act like ya head no correct to claim that back..we see..
A man with free conscience would not put such security to visit his own people,A great president will even take his vacation and stay in Buea but instead swiss,
Now let us see what terrorists are made of. ME VOICI DONC A BUEA!
When the people asked for simple translations, you called them terrorists and declared war on them. You’ve killed thousands and destroy our homes, but yet you seem quite prepared to make a campaign trip. Truth is amba has been and will always be your biggest ordeal in the course of your tenure. You haven’t only lost your grip on amba, but also you and party’s popularity. Unlike Maroua where your visit was characterized by glamour, it’s gonna be solemn in Buea with just the military coupled with some gov’t officials and elites to do the hand-clapping.
so what? it’s the same everywhere in America donald trump only hold meeting in secured room with loyals selected..and he even cancelled some meetings so not the end of the world….let your general that drink water nah water come out of the Bush that day to face the army and catch biya then i will say you are strong…at the same time you will help us get ride of this dictator….but I will not kill my fellow brothers and sister bcus of him..and that is what you guys are doing
@ pharaon
No one would like to soil his hands on a painted sepulchre. Let nature take its course.
“let your general that drink water nah water come out of the Bush that day to face the army and catch Biya then I will say you are strong”…… the general won’t come out of the bush to catch Biya cos war is all about strategy. The general’s strategy is that of an Attrition Warfare, so catching Biya isn’t the objective here.
“but I will not kill my fellow brothers and sister because of him..and that is what you guys are doing”….sorry dude but this is exactly what LRC does best. We’re simply self-defending our rights of self-determination.
You can not compare the United States with the banana republic. There’s just no way to compare a sick republic to US
The AP has been invited to a a decolonisation meeting at the United Nations. The diaper wearing leader of a sick republic will sneek into Ambazonia for the last time. The end of the union with CameroUn. Happy independence Day to all Ambalanders