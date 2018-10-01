Présidentielle au Cameroun : Paul Biya attendu à Buea, ce mardi

africanews | C’est le premier coup d‘éclat du président sortant Paul Biya dans cette présidentielle camerounaise. Le candidat du RDPC devrait se rendre ce mardi à Buea, l’un des épicentres de la crise dite anglophone dans le pays.

A quelques heures de cette venue, ce n’est pas encore l’ambiance des grands jours. Les rues sont désertes et des militaires patrouillent dans les rues de Bamenda et Buea, les deux capitales régionales des régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, ont indiqué des témoins à l’AFP. “Il n’y a personne dans les rues, elles sont vides à part beaucoup de militaires qui patrouillent”, a déclaré un témoin.

Un couvre-feu de 48 heures a été décrété dimanche dans la plupart des villes de ces deux régions, et notamment à Buea, Bamenda et Limbé.

Ce couvre-feu intervient à une semaine de la présidentielle du 7 octobre au Cameroun où les séparatistes ont annoncé vouloir “célébrer” le premier anniversaire d’une proclamation symbolique d’indépendance” de la zone anglophone, le 1er octobre 2017.

A l‘époque, au moins 40 manifestants avaient trouvé la mort dans des violences policières, selon le centre d’analyse International Crisis Group (ICG) qui avait compté “des dizaines de milliers de manifestants” dans les régions anglophones.

Atout sécuritaire

Dans ce contexte très tendu, une visite mardi à Buea du président Paul Biya, candidat à un septième mandat après 35 ans au pouvoir, a été annoncée, selon une source proche du ministère de la Communication.

C’est sa première visite en zone anglophone depuis le début de la crise, fin 2016. Après Maroua samedi, cela sera le second déplacement de sa campagne avant le scrutin dimanche.

Aucun candidat n’a pour l’instant été en mesure de se rendre en meeting à Bamenda et Buea à cause du conflit. M. Biya “dispose (de l’administration et de l’armée) pour l’y aider”, note une source locale à Buea.

De fait, pour la date du 1er octobre, un “renforcement sécuritaire” et un “plan de défense de Buea” avaient été prévus, a indiqué à l’AFP un gradé de haut rang de l’armée camerounaise.

Dans la matinée de lundi, des tirs ont été entendus dans le quartier Great Soppo de Buea, ainsi qu’autour de la cathédrale à Small Soppo et au lieu-dit Sand-pit, selon des habitants de la ville à l’AFP.

Les coups de feu se font entendre désormais quotidiennement dans la capitale du Sud-Ouest, où huit civils ont été tués par l’armée fin septembre, selon des témoins.

Outre le couvre-feu, à Buea, les transports publics et privés ont été interdits, et la “fermeture des entreprises et des débits de boissons” a été décidée, selon le sous-préfet de la ville.