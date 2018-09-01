PSG sign attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke City

ESPN | PSG have completed the signing of attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke City to close their summer transfer window.

The German-born Cameroon international has signed an initial two-year contract until 2020 at Parc des Princes and will wear the No. 17 shirt previously occupied by Maxwell.

Choupo-Moting, 29, scored five goals in 30 appearances as Stoke failed to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

“I am extremely honoured to be signing for this big European club PSG,” Choupo-Moting told Les Parisiens’ official website. “I would like to thank the directors and the coach for the confidence they have shown in signing me.

“I will give my absolute maximum out on the pitch, every day, to show my dedication to my new club.

“Coming to France, a big football country, is a fantastic moment in my career. I will be playing with some extraordinary teammates and I cannot wait to experience the atmosphere at Parc des Princes!”

Choupo-Moting has scored 13 goals from 45 appearances with Cameroon at international level and has worked with coach Thomas Tuchel in the past at Mainz.

The Hamburg youth academy graduate, who has also played for Schalke, also has Champions League experience.

“We all wish a very warm welcome to Eric Maxim,” said PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “His signature marks the close of our transfer window.

“Eric Maxim has gained a lot of experience in his career, especially in Germany and with the Cameroon national team — two very solid countries in international football. His profile completes our squad, especially with a long season ahead of us.

“Our players, and the entire club, will help Eric Maxim settle quickly and our supporters will also welcome him in style.”

Choupo-Moting is expected to be Edinson Cavani’s backup this season.