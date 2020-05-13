PWD Bamenda champions of Cameroon as season cancelled

Share Facebook

(Reuters) Cameroon has cancelled the rest of its league season and declared leaders PWD Bamenda as champions, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday.

Cameroon is the eighth African country to abandon plans to resume the season, which has been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bamenda were leading Coton Sport by a single point, and had also played one match fewer, when the championship was suspended in mid-March. There were six rounds still to complete.

It is a first title for the club from the country’s north-west region, who now qualify for next season’s African Champions League.

No team will be relegated from the top flight, the federation added, but the top two sides in the second division are promoted to an expanded 20-team league next season.

Leagues in Angola, Burkina Faso, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Mauritius and Niger have already cancelled the rest of their season as African football grapples with the impact of the coronavirus.