Quest for expression of interest: Gas thermal power plant in Cameroon

ESI Africa | Cameroon has launched a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify partners for the study, construction, and operation of a gas-fired thermal power plant under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement in Limbé.

Deadline for submission is no later than 10 July at 4pm local time.

Bidders have until 10 July 2020 to submit bids for this project, which must be completed by 2024, according to the government’s timeline.

The Limbé gas thermal power project comprises of:

Component 1: 350MW gas power plant;

Component 2: Transmission line to evacuate electricity on the Bekoko 225/90kV transformer substation;

Component 3: Construction of an access road to the site;

Component 4: Local subcontracting;

Component 5: Environmental and social management;

Component 6: Capacity building and skills transfer.

With a production capacity of 350MW, the Limbe gas-fired power station is expected to improve the supply of electricity in the Littoral, West, and South-West regions, a statement by the Ministry of Energy noted.

The Limbé power project is expected to include the conversion to natural gas of an existing 85MW heavy-fuel-oil-fired reciprocating power plant and the addition, at the same site, of 265MW of new-plant capacity.

The new construction will be a combined-cycle, gas-fired plant.

The State of Cameroon invites any legal person with proven expertise in the field of the production of thermal electricity interested in this Notice to participate in the selection process by submitting their application in writing in English or French to the Cabinet of the Minister of Water and Energy at the following address:

Ministry of Water and Energy

P.O. Box 70, Yaounde

Telephone: +237 222 22 34 00

Fax: +237 222 22 61 77

Review the full expression of interest conditions in the attached below.

ASMI – Centrale a? gaz de Limbe?. ANGLAIS