Race for the presidency is on in Cameroon [+video]

Al Jazeera | President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, is seeking re-election despite protests.

Campaigning is under way for Cameroon’s presidential elections, which are set for October 7.

President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, is seeking re-election despite protests and increasing calls for autonomy in the Anglophone part of the country.