Race for the presidency is on in Cameroon [+video]

Campaigning is under way for Cameroon’s presidential elections, which are set for October 7.
President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, is seeking re-election despite protests and increasing calls for autonomy in the Anglophone part of the country.
Cabral Libii a reuni plus d’un million de jeunes à Douala ce dimanche. Malgrés son jeune age et son coté un peu naif, il donne de l’espoir à la jeunesse et aussi à la diaspora.
Dans le meilleur des mondes, je voterais Cabral.
Kamto est trop vieux, il s’endore à son propre metting..
Joshua, trop mou et obese.
Biya, un cadavre..
En tout cas, ce cirque est interressant surtout lorsqu’on sait que Paris a le dernier mot.
Le ndem de ca!
YouTube: grand meeting de Cabral Libii ce dimanche à Douala. Interressant à partir de la 25e minute.
Yes man I was very surprised for his popularity and momentum. Good job Cabral
What? laughable is the a presidency in that sh*t hole? The man in diapers should stay there and finish what he started diba na diba
“La force d’esperience” translated as “The force of experience” just to tell you biya is surrounded with mediocre people.I also heard niat has been flown to europe.Who uses the services of those students trained in CUSS. Tell Biya to change the slogan to “the strength of Experience” atleast
Biya will remain president until his death. He will win the elections with above 70% already determined by the CPDM non Independent ELECAM.
Cameroon is a monarchy with hereditary presidents choosen by France. 2 Presidents in 60yrs to be exact.
The campaign season is a temporary distraction to pacify the not so sophisticated masses into believing they actually chose a president.
The masses in Anglophone Cameroon are subjected to a war declared by the Biya government, they know that the election is just a sham to legitimize their massacre by the government.
English in Courtrooms and classrooms in Anglophone Cameroon was the request in 2016 in a constitutionally bilingual country, war is the solution with “ the force of Experience”
Who is fooling who?
A non issue, good enough to those who don`t see beyond their shadows.
I think we have seen this movie before…..Let them go and campaign in Ambazonia……abui ngan….