“Racism is part of my daily life”

BeSoccer | André Onana was honest on ‘Radio Sport Info’ in Cameroon about a sad problem in the world today and which he himself suffers from everyday.

The death of Geroge Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin has provoked the anger and indignation from half the world.

André Onana has given his point of view in his country, where he has again reported suffering racism every day in Europe. This isn’t just a thing in North America.

“Of course, I have experienced racism. It’s part of my daily life, especially when we play an away game with Ajax”, he started saying on ‘Radio Sport Info’ in Cameroon.

“I hear things, I see things… But, fortunately, I’ve decided not to think about it too much. This plague exists in football and it won’t end soon”, the ex-Barca youth goalkeeper continued.

Onana stuck his chest out because of the good standard of goalkeepers from his country, Cameroon, and remembered Fabrice Ondoa, ex-teammate of his at Barca B and the Cameroon National Team.

“Cameroon is a blessed land for goalkeepers. And I’m not the only one who feels the weight of responsibility. Fabrice (Ondoa) is also aware of this”

In the past, Ondoa confessed that an Italian team was close to signing him but didn’t end up making it because he was black.