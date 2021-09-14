Rare snow surprises residents in west Cameroon

Share Facebook

CGTN | Rare snow in the tropical country of Cameroon near the equator, has surprised many residents who took to social media to share their excitement.

The snowfall disrupted traffic and destroyed crops on some plantations in Bana, a sub-prefecture in the West Region of the country, according to reports.

Bana’s mayor Jean Baptiste Sanga attributed the snowfall to climate change.

Cameroon, located in West Africa, lies between 1 and 13 degrees north latitude. Its natural landscape consists of beaches, mountains, rain forests and savannas. It has an annual average temperature of about 24-28 degrees Celsius.