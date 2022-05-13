Rescue Workers Search for Survivors of Cameroon Plane Crash

YAOUNDE, Cameroon— AP | Cameroon rescue workers are searching for survivors after a small passenger plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in the central part of the West African country, the ministry of transport said Thursday.

The aircraft was chartered by the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company which maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighboring Chad.

The plane was flying from the Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Pump No. 2 in Dompta in the country’s north carrying 9 passengers and two crew members when it crashed Wednesday, the company said in a statement. It said after contact was lost with the plane air and ground resources were deployed to find the plane.

The Ministry of Transport said the crash site is in the forest near Nanga Eboko, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of Yaounde, the country’s capital.

