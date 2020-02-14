Results show Cameroon’s ruling party wins sweeping victory in municipal elections

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Feb. 13 – Xinhua | The ruling Cameroon’s People Democratic Movement (CPDM) won a sweeping victory in the municipal elections held last Sunday, according to results released by council supervisory commissions.

More than 30 political parties contested in the municipal elections. CPDM won the majority of the 360 municipal councils nationwide, including all councils of the capital Yaounde and the economic hub Douala.

Several petitions have been submitted to Cameroon Constitutional Council demanding cancellation or recounting of the results in certain councils.

The elections took place on Sunday, with authorities expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the polls, despite threats from armed separatists in the country’s restive English-speaking regions.