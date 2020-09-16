Roadside bomb blast kills 3 in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Sept. 15 Xinhua | At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed late Monday in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongongo, a locality in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Southwest, local authorities said on Tuesday.

A local government official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the soldiers were patrolling the village when the device planted along the road exploded.

The explosion destroyed the military vehicle, leaving two soldiers and a civilian killed and another civilian injured at the scene, the source said.

Armed separatists fighting to create an independent nation in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing.

Cameroonian government forces have been in clashes with the separatist fighters since 2017.

The security situation in the troubled regions has improved since the start of the year, but clashes between security forces and separatist groups are still occasionally reported, according to security reports. Enditem