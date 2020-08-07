Roger Milla, Cameroon 1990 Indomitable Lions squad go finally get President Biya promised houses afta 30 years

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BBC News Pidgin | Albert Roger Milla, Roving Ambassador, one of de oldest players for Cameroon 1990 World Cup squad, thank president Biya for de houses weh finally get afta 30 years.

“We glad for dis supreme recognition and we thank de president”, Milla tell BBC News Pidgin.

“All de 22 players go get house for housing estate near de place weh deh di stay and we don inform all dem”, Millat tok on behalf of association of former lions.

Why de long wait?

1990 Indomitable Lions weh deh put Cameroon for world stage, reach quarter finals for World Cup for Italy, highest achievement for any African kontri, wait 30 years for get house weh president Biya promise dem.

De 1990 heros weh deh punish world team, Argentina and best player Maradona for dia first match di get house afta three of dia mates die inside poverty.

Louis Paul Mfede, Benjamin Massing and Tataw Stephen for dis order, die in side poverty, as deh no bi get enough moni for live like heros.

Wen England defeat Cameroon afta dia wandaful performance, President Biya bin promise dem house.

Only say, instead of de 22 players, minister for dat taim Late Joseph Fofe bin add oda pipo for list to 44 names and e block de process.

As Lions celebrate 30 years afta dia World Cup outing, former Lions association, under president Bertin Ebwelle write for president Biya say deh nova yet get houses weh e promise.

Na so for August 6, president Biya sign note for give instruction make director for housing estate give dem keys for house. Families for players weh deh don die go take for dem.

Victor Ndip Akem, one of de 1990 lions don say e go laik for get e own house for Limbe, Southwest region.

Lef now for Director for Housing estate for show dem de houses. Fro Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe.